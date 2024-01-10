Gregory Campbell claims ‘far right and hard left’ seem united in ‘hatred of Jewish people’

Gregory Campbell, speaking in the British Parliament, has claimed the ‘far right and the hard left’ seem to be united by ‘their innate hatred of Jewish people’.

The East Derry MP was speaking during a Westminster debate on a marked increase in anti-semitic offences in Britain and around the world since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

Mr. Campbell congratulated Conservative MP Nicola Richards for securing the debate, and asked: “Does she agree that there is not much that unites the far right and the hard left, but what does seem to unite them—for whatever reason that mystifies me, and possibly her as well—is their innate hatred of Jewish people?”

Ms. Richards replied: “The hon. Member is of course right. Around the world, we have also seen arson attacks on synagogues in Germany, Tunisia and Armenia. In Canada, Jewish buildings were firebombed and Jewish religious schools were shot at.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Protestors march against anti-Semitism on November 26, 2023 in London, England. The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has sparked a wave of protests across Europe, and heightened concerns over anti-Semitism among Jewish communities. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

"Terrorist plots against Jewish targets have been foiled in Germany, Cyprus, Denmark, the Netherlands and Brazil. Israeli flags were burnt outside synagogues in Spain and Sweden.

"In Vienna, part of the Jewish cemetery was set alight and swastikas were painted on walls. Jewish homes were marked by anti-semitic graffiti in Paris and Berlin. In the US, a man fired shots outside a synagogue, and declared ‘Free Palestine’ to the police who arrested him.

"In Russia, a mob stormed an airport looking for Jewish passengers to attack. A Jewish American, Paul Kessler, was killed by a pro-Palestinian protester in Los Angeles. A holocaust memorial in Berlin was defaced.”

Gregory Campbell

Mr. Campbell went on to speak of the role of social media.

“On the issue of freedom of religious belief, does my hon. Friend agree that the protests, which get out of hand more than occasionally, are based on a false premise, and on misinformation peddled on social media?

"For example, in Israel there are hundreds of mosques, and freedom of religion for Muslim people to go to them. That is in sharp contrast with the very low number of synagogues in some of the adjoining Arab nation states.