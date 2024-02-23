Gregory Campbell MP expresses alarm over rise in rural crime in County Derry
Mr Campbell said he has been contacted by rural residents regarding the “significant increase” in thefts of both animals and machinery from farmlands and property in the past few months.
"The Claudy and Park area has seen dozens of sheep stolen and elderly farmers targeted,” he said, adding that property has also been stolen and some break ins have occured.
"In light of this I contacted local Police Chiefs who have indicated that they are actively examining ways to combat the thefts,” the DUP representative said, adding:
"There will need to be an increase in resources committed to the area in order to tackle this criminal activity and local people need to see that urgently.
"I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the Police on 101 and those with elderly neighbours to remain vigilant.”