Greysteel and Ormeau Road victims killed by weapons imported in 1987 despite RUC intelligence

The Operation Achilles report investigated the RUC handling of a series of murders committed by loyalists in South Belfast in the 1990s.

Ms. Anderson found that 'a number of firearms used in the relevant attacks were part of a loyalist arms importation that entered Northern Ireland in December 1987' and that these arms were used to murder over 80 people including Christy Doherty, Jack Duffin, James Kennedy, Peter Magee and William McManus in Sean Graham Bookmakers on the Ormeau Road on February 5, 1992, and Moira Duddy, Joseph McDermott, James Moore, John Moyne, Karen Thompson, John Burns, Steven Mullan and Samuel Montgomery at Greysteel on October 30, 1993.

This was in spite of the RUC receiving information from the top of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) and Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) and closely surveilling those involved in distributing these weapons, according to Ms. Anderson.

The Ombudsman states: "The UDA/UFF’s acquisition of weaponry from an arms importation in late 1987 equipped them, and other loyalist paramilitaries, with military grade firearms, including VZ58 assault rifles and semiautomatic pistols which they used in a number of sectarian attacks during the early 1990s.

"Despite police receiving accurate intelligence from within the ‘higher echelons’ of the UDA/UFF, mounting a significant covert surveillance operation against those involved in importing and distributing the weapons, recovering up to 60% of the weapons and making a number of arrests, at least 63 VZ58 assault rifles and 34 Browning pistols were secured by loyalist paramilitaries. These weapons were subsequently used to murder in excess of 80 people."

Ms. Anderson said some of the VZ58 Czech-assault rifles were used at both Greysteel and on the Ormeau Road and said she was concerned at the failure of the RUC to investigate the people involved in the weapons importation.

"The VZ58 assault rifles in particular were used in multiple killings, including five murders by the UDA/UFF at Sean Graham Bookmakers on February 5, 1992, eight murders by the UDA/UFF at the Rising Sun Public House, Greysteel on October 30, 1993, and six murders by the UVF at the Heights Bar, Loughinisland on June 18, 1994

"Of considerable concern to me is the failure of police to conduct investigations of individuals responsible for the importation and distribution of these weapons, proportionate to the consequences of their actions, among whom were individuals who were, or subsequently became, informants.

"Police received intelligence that Persons C and D, both members of Ulster Resistance, negotiated the movement of VZ58 rifles and Browning pistols not recovered by police to other loyalist paramilitaries, notably East Belfast UVF," she stated.

The Ombudsman's report refers to how her predecessor Dr. Michael Maguire - in his investigating of the Louginisland massacre in which Adrian Rogan, Malcolm Jenkinson, Barney Green, Daniel McCreanor, Patrick O'Hare and Eamon Byrne were murdered by the UVF - 'described intelligence concerning East Belfast UVF’s provision of the VZ58 rifle used in that attack'.

"Similarly, intelligence held by police points to the VZ58 rifle used by the UDA/UFF to murder Coleman Doherty, Jack Duffin, James Kennedy, Peter Magee, and William McManus at Sean Graham Bookmakers having been supplied by, and returned to, loyalist paramilitaries in East Belfast.

"The intelligence, which was provided to police after the attack at Sean Graham Bookmakers, described the sequence of events which led to Tullycarnet UDA/UFF being supplied with the VZ58 rifle by East Belfast UVF before later passing it to South Belfast UDA/UFF. The individuals involved were identified in the relevant intelligence.

"Person A, who was arrested at Tullycarnet in possession of the VZ58 rifle used at Sean Graham Bookmakers, initially confessed to also having held the weapon prior to the attack.

"At that time Special Branch had intelligence coverage of the UDA/UFF, which I believe ought to have been in a position to provide information about the movement of the VZ58 rifle in the days preceding the attack at Sean Graham Bookmakers.