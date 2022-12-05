Health worker urges people to be on look out for domestic violence this Christmas

Suzanne Mahon, Assistant Director of Children's Services, said: “Domestic violence is a scourge which blights our society but together we can change this.”

She was speaking in support of the ongoing 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence Campaign and as the Western Trust pointed out that between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 there were 33,186 incidents of domestic violence in the north – a year-on-year increase of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Mahon said that the Christmas period may be a time of fun and festivity but many may not experience the peace, contentment and happiness associated with the festive season.

There were over 30,000 domestic violence incidents in a single year.

"Domestic violence can affect anyone regardless of your creed or religion and it's important that we all remain aware of the potential suffering of others at this time of year, a time of great fun and festivity for most of us.

“Unfortunately for others the lights on the Christmas tree may not shine so brightly and they certainly will not be experiencing peace, contentment and happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So be aware of that, reach out, listen and if someone is in need of help, seek it out. The help is out there,” she stated.

Contact: Western Trust Gateway Team | 02871 314090; Police Emergency No. | 999; Police Routine No. | 101; Women's Aid Helpline| 0808 802 1414