Hit and run in Derry: PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after car is seen driving away 'in a reckless manner'
Police in Derry are appealing for dash cam footage in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision on Buncrana Road.
The incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, April 25 close to Templegrove.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle involved was a Silver Peugeot 407. This vehicle was last seen driving away in a reckless manner along Branch Road towards Ballymagroarty.
"If you have any dashcam footage or information which would assist police please contact 101 quoting reference 1312-25/04/24."