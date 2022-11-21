Homes evacuated, road closed, after driver forced at gunpoint to abandon vehicle at Waterside police station

The incident, which occurred at around 10.30pm, involved a number of men who forced the delivery driver at gunpoint to abandon the vehicle – a grey Ford Mondeo - outside Waterside Police Station.

The hijacking occurred when a suspicious object was placed in the delivery driver's car in Currynierin.

The driver was able to raise the alarm, and a public safety operation was immediately implemented.

Ammunition Technical Officers at the scene in the Waterside on Sunday night. Photograph: Aodhán Roberts

Superintendent Clive Beatty said he acknowledges the significant disruption caused by the operation, but says the safety of the community is paramount.

Superintendent Beatty said: "This reckless and despicable act has brought chaos to the local community in Crescent Link this morning, with many residents having to evacuate their homes. Local businesses and a local school are also experiencing disruption this morning. This is unacceptable.

"This must have been a horrific ordeal for the driver and we hope he recovers from this traumatic incident.”

A police officer at the scene in the Waterside on Sunday night. Photograph: Aodhán Roberts

While the public safety operation in the Waterside continues, Crescent Link has re-opened between Kilfennan Link Road roundabout and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Residents affected will be facilitated to allow them back into their homes with access to Waveney Park via the Rossdowney Road end of Richill Park.

Main access to Richill Park, via Lisnagelvin Road, remains closed at this time.

The PSNI said its officers are on scene and are asking members of the public and motorists to follow their direction.

A police cordon was put in place after 10.30pm on Sunday. Photograph: Aodhán Roberts

Superintendent Beatty added: "We are working to make the scene safe and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public and, in particular, those who have been directly affected. We will keep you updated with any developments."

Ulster Unionist, Alderman Darren Guy, condemned those who caused the security alert.

"I received a call from the PSNI around 11.20pm on Sunday night informing me of a security alert on Richill Park.

"A large number of homes in the immediate vicinity of Waterside Police Station where evacuated and Irish Street Community Centre was opened to take in those families who had nowhere else to go,” he said.

Ald. Guy said those behind the attack want to ‘drag our society back to the dark days should be condemned by all’. Their actions are futile and seeing people of all ages, of entirely mixed and ethnic communities, leave their homes late at night carrying young children in their arms, whilst these clowns sleep in their beds dreaming of exacting another blow for Irish freedom, is sickening to see.

"They are the scum of the earth and should be treated as such. I would urge anyone with even the smallest bit of information to contact the PSNI and assist them in removing these idiots from our streets,” he added.

