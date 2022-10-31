Homes in Derry evacuated due to suspicious object
Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Glen Road area of Derry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A number of homes have been evacuated and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course.