Homes pelted with stones, rubble from building site

Foyleside SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has called for action to be taken to address anti-social behaviour near Glenbank Gardens.
“After speaking to a number of residents living on Glenbank Road and Glenbank Gardens, the impact of local anti-social behaviour caused by young people on the adjacent construction site is clear.
"Residents have told me of young people throwing stones and rubble from the site over fences. This should not be allowed to continue and residents must be allowed to live in peace, free from this kind of disturbance," she said.
Work is currently underway on the state-of-the-art new Ardnashee School and College which is being built on the old Foyle College site adjacent to the estate.
“I personally visited the site yesterday and noticed groups of young people congregating, with a couple of them even climbing over one of the residents' fences. Steps must be taken to tackle instances of anti-social behaviour as the longer it is allowed to continue, the more the area will gain a reputation for this type of activity," she said.