Homes pelted with stones, rubble from building site

Foyleside SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has called for action to be taken to address anti-social behaviour near Glenbank Gardens.

“After speaking to a number of residents living on Glenbank Road and Glenbank Gardens, the impact of local anti-social behaviour caused by young people on the adjacent construction site is clear.

"Residents have told me of young people throwing stones and rubble from the site over fences. This should not be allowed to continue and residents must be allowed to live in peace, free from this kind of disturbance," she said.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr

Work is currently underway on the state-of-the-art new Ardnashee School and College which is being built on the old Foyle College site adjacent to the estate.