House break-in attempts in Derry spark alert over criminals preying on vulnerable

The warning was issued after concerns were raised by local people. It also comes after the shocking attack on an older woman in another area of Derry last week when an intruder entered her home and proceeded to try to put tape over her eyes and mouth before making off with the victim’s purse when a panic alarm was activated.

“Those responsible for these break-ins are opportunist criminals with no regard whatsoever for the consequences of their actions. They will continue to prey on the vulnerable unless they are caught and brought before the courts. I am appealing to the whole community to be vigilant and watch out for each other, especially elderly neighbours who are particularly vulnerable. People should not hesitate to report anything suspicious to the PSNI, to Crimestoppers, or even to the Triax Community Wardens on 07709457690, regardless how insignificant it might seem. Sharing information could help prevent a neighbour falling victim to other acts of criminality in Creggan, or elsewhere in Derry.”