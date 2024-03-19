Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No one was injured.

Detectives say they are investigating the petrol bomb attack at a house during the early hours of Tuesday, March 19.

Shortly after 4am two petrol bombs were thrown at a property in the Racecourse Drive area, causing some scorch damage to a PVC window, police said.

Evidence recovered from the scene by police will now be examined, the PSNI added.