House scorch damaged in overnight petrol bomb attack in Derry
A house in Shantallow has been scorch damaged in an overnight petrol bomb attack.
No one was injured.
Detectives say they are investigating the petrol bomb attack at a house during the early hours of Tuesday, March 19.
Shortly after 4am two petrol bombs were thrown at a property in the Racecourse Drive area, causing some scorch damage to a PVC window, police said.
Evidence recovered from the scene by police will now be examined, the PSNI added.
Police asked people to call 101 or visit www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.