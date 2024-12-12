ICRIR confirms just four responses to consultation on trauma-informed approach to legacy

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST

Only four responses were submitted to an Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) consultation on implementing a trauma-informed approach, it’s been confirmed.

These were the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) and the Mental Health Champion (MHCNI).

The Commission launched a consultation on its ‘trauma-informed approach’ in February and published results in October confirming the SEFF, PCI, VCC and MHCNI had responded to the exercise.

Following publication of the results Paul O’Connor, Advocacy Manager of the Pat Finucane Centre, submitted an FoI request to the ICRIR.

Families of victims of the Troubles at a protest in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 018Families of victims of the Troubles at a protest in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 018
"Is it then correct that these were the only responses received by the ICRIR to the consultation? If this is not correct please provide details of the other organisations who responded. If individuals responded please provide details of the numbers of individuals,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

In response, ICRIR stated: “I can confirm that these were the only responses received by the ICRIR to the consultation.”

