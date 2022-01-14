Rebecca Allen holds a placard at the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 086

IN PICTURES: Ashling Murphy murder - Vigil held in Derry

Vigils have been held today in Derry and across Donegal amid widespread revulsion over the killing of Ashling Murphy.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:13 pm

Teacher Ashling, from Tullamore, Co. Offaly was murdered on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had gone for an afternoon run when her killer struck.

The vigil in Derry was staged by Alliance for Choice at 4pm on Friday and a large crowd attended.

1. DER - ASHLING MURPHY VIGIL

A section of the attendance at the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 096

Photo Sales

2. DER - ASHLING MURPHY VIGIL

A young girl attending the vigil for Ashling Murphy places a message on the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 082

Photo Sales

3. DER - ASHLING MURPHY VIGIL

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were among the many women attending the vigil for Ashling Murphy who placed candles and flowers on the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 083

Photo Sales

4. DER - ASHLING MURPHY VIGIL

Mel Bradley reads a poem during the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 084

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6