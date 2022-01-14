IN PICTURES: Ashling Murphy murder - Vigil held in Derry

Teacher Ashling, from Tullamore, Co. Offaly was murdered on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old had gone for an afternoon run when her killer struck.
The vigil in Derry was staged by Alliance for Choice at 4pm on Friday and a large crowd attended.
A section of the attendance at the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 096
A young girl attending the vigil for Ashling Murphy places a message on the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 082
Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were among the many women attending the vigil for Ashling Murphy who placed candles and flowers on the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 083
Mel Bradley reads a poem during the vigil for Ashling Murphy held at the Guildhall Steps on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 084