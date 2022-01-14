IN PICTURES: Ashling Murphy murder - Vigil in Carndonagh, County Donegal

A large crowd turned out in Carndonagh tonight to express their sorrow and horror at the killing of Co Offaly woman Ashling Murphy.

By Brendan McDaid
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:27 pm

Teacher Ashling, from Tullamore, Co. Offaly was murdered on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had gone for an afternoon run when her killer struck.

The vigil at The Diamond at 8pm on Friday was one of several staged across Inishowen this evening.

Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.

Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.

Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.

Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.

