IN PICTURES: Ashling Murphy murder - Vigil in Carndonagh, County Donegal

Teacher Ashling, from Tullamore, Co. Offaly was murdered on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old had gone for an afternoon run when her killer struck.
The vigil at The Diamond at 8pm on Friday was one of several staged across Inishowen this evening.
1.
Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.
2.
Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.
3.
Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.
4.
Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Carndonagh, County Donegal.