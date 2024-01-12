'Increase' in drive-offs at border area petrol stations 'in recent weeks'
Inishowen’s Garda Superintendent has appealed to business premises to be ‘vigilant’ after a recent increase in ‘drive-offs’ at petrol stations in border areas.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal that Gardai have become aware of an increase these incidents of ‘drive-offs’ at petrol stations in border areas in the ‘last few weeks’.
He said: “I’d appeal to business premises, particularly those premises who are engaged in the selling of forecourt fuels, to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to Gardai.