'Increase' in drive-offs at border area petrol stations 'in recent weeks'

Inishowen’s Garda Superintendent has appealed to business premises to be ‘vigilant’ after a recent increase in ‘drive-offs’ at petrol stations in border areas.
By Laura Glenn
Published 12th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal that Gardai have become aware of an increase these incidents of ‘drive-offs’ at petrol stations in border areas in the ‘last few weeks’.

He said: “I’d appeal to business premises, particularly those premises who are engaged in the selling of forecourt fuels, to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to Gardai.