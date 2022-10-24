Inner-city gardaí based at O’Connell Street visited Derry to learn about community approach to crime

That’s according to Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who confirmed the cross-border cooperation when she was asked about efforts to address petty crime and anti-social behaviour in Dublin’s main street.

Richard Bruton, the chair of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, approved of the establishment of a new Garda station in O’Connell Street, as well as an extra police presence and a role for wardens.

“On the community partnerships, which are crucial to making progress on this and building the partnership and confidence of the community, how quickly can we move from the pilot schemes, which are making real progress, to that model being available countrywide?” asked Mr. Bruton.

A view of O'Connell Street and O'Connell bridge.

Ms. McEntee revealed that gardaí from the capital have been in Derry learning from the PSNI and the Council.

“The Deputy mentioned wardens. This was a successful application through the community safety innovation fund where inner-city gardaí went to Derry and looked at how things operated there.

“These are wardens based on O'Connell Street and surrounding streets who will identify where issues are emerging. They will engage with groups and work with gardaí to try to prevent incidents or support them in stopping them from escalating.