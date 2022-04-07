Inquest date for Danny Doherty and William Fleming who were shot dead by SAS in 1984

The bodies of William Fleming and Danny Doherty are left covered with white sheets after they were shot dead by the SAS in the grounds of Gransha Hospital on December 6, 1984.

At a preliminary hearing this week into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside area of Derry and Danny Doherty (23) from Creggan the Coroner Mr Justice Ian Huddleston said he had provisionally booked Banbridge Courthouse for six weeks on April 17, 2023 for the purposes of hearing the inquest.

The two men were shot dead in the grounds of Gransha Hospital on December 6, 1984 by the SAS.

In 2010 after it emerged some documents had not been made available the then Attorney General John Larkin, ordered a new inquest into the deaths.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Doherty

At a hearing on Tuesday counsel for the Coroner Fiona Doherty QC, said that some non-sensitive material had been received from the PSNI and the Ministry of Defence and sensitive material was still outstanding.

Mark Robinson QC for the PSNI said that there were four lever arch files of sensitive material to be gone through.

He said a process had to carried out on this material which he hoped would be complete by September of this year.

A barrister for the Ministry of Defence said he hoped to be able to follow a similar timetable.

William Fleming

Ms Doherty told the hearing that the situation of some military witnesses also had to be ascertained.

Karen Quinlivan QC for the next of kin said it was important to establish if some military witnesses were willing to make statements to the Coroner's staff.

She said that in other inquests where military witnesses were reluctant to make statements a procedure had been put in place.

The Coroner said he was willing to consider written submissions as to where the inquest should be held but as for now he had booked Banbridge for next April.

A previous hearing had heard that William Fleming had been shot 4 times in the head and 56 times to the body while Danny Doherty had been shot 3 times to the head and 21 times to the body.