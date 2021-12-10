Irish Defences trainer ‘absolutely mortified’ by conduct on night out, court in Derry told

Court

David Bannon (40) of Inver Road in Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh admitted a series of offences that occurred on December 4.

The court heard that police observed a man ‘behaving aggressively’ and being restrained by doormen.

Police went to the assistance of the doormen and were told by witnesses that the defendant had assaulted a woman pushing her against shutters and to the ground. Bannon was struggling with police and limb restraints were applied and he was carried to a police vehicle. While there he spat on the floor and later vomited in the vehicle. The woman, Bannon’s partner, told police there had been a verbal argument but denied being pushed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client accepted ‘entirely’ what had been said in court. He said Bannon was ‘absolutely mortified’ at what had happened and that it was due to too much alcohol. The solicitor said Bannon ‘had never behaved like this before and hoped it would never happen again.’

He said that Bannon was a trainer in the Irish Defence Forces and was ‘deeply ashamed’ of his behaviour towards his partner and the police.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that in his profession Bannon probably trained people in how to keep control and was in a position to know what he should do.