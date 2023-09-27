Irish soldier accused of possession cocaine worth £50-60k refused bail

Bishop Street Courthouse

Caolan Larkin (30) of Galgomna Road in Draperstown faced three charges.

He was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply on September 19, possessing the drugs on the same date and possessing a quantity of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail on Thursday, September 21.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the court police attended an address in Draperstown due to information in relation to drugs and forced entry and that inside they found 1.2kgs of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cannabis.

When he was interviewed Larkin made partial admissions and said that 'some of the cocaine' was his, the court was told, but he refused to answer questions about where he had got it from.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of flight as the officer said Larkin had links to the Republic and also the risk of re-offending due to the need to recoup the losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked the officer had Larkin come to police attention previously and was told he hadn't.

He added his client had spent 7 years in a life 'dedicated to public service' in the Republic.

The solicitor said he believed his client could be managed on bail by conditions. District Judge Barney McElholm said he felt the bail application was 'premature' while the investigation was ongoing.

He said that there were clearly others involved in the find and they could belong to an organised crime gang.