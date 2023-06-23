PSNI Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “During the summer, everyone enjoys spending time with friends and family. We want everyone to have a great time and part of that involves ensuring they do not become a victim of crime.“This year, our summer guidance and advice covers a range of issues such as staying safe on nights out, home security, scams and safety on our roads. We will also be paying particular attention to anti-social behaviour which we know can cause serious issues for the public.“Anti-social behaviour typically takes the form of one of three main categories – personal anti-social behaviour, nuisance anti-social behaviour and environmental anti-social behaviour.“We would ask everyone to be mindful and respectful of those around them taking into consideration how their behaviour may affect or cause distress to others. Those who are the victim of anti-social behaviour should not hesitate in reporting it.”Chf. Insp. McManus stressed that all members of the public should be able to enjoy shared public spaces. “We will be on patrol in all our tourist areas and beauty spots across Derry City & Strabane to ensure everyone’s safety. We are also encouraging young people to stay safe and make good decisions, particularly on nights out.“Ensuring the security of your property is also a vital consideration over the summer as many people take advantage of a day trip away or break in their holiday home or caravan. It only takes a thief a few minutes to enter your home and take valuables so we encourage everyone to ensure the safekeeping of their house, shed and any other outbuildings.”Police said that over July and August further advice will be shared on the Police Service of Northern Ireland social media channels so the public can be as informed as possible.For further guidance go to www.psni.police.uk/summer