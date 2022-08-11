Item seized by anti-terror police in 'New IRA' search

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted a search of a property in the Park Road area of Strabane.

It was, police said, part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the 'New IRA'. One item was seized during the search and removed for further examination.

The spokesperson said: "We understand the impact our search activity can have upon the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support as we work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.

A search was conducted in Strabane, police said. File pic.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and would encourage anyone with information about their activities to contact police.