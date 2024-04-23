Detective Inspector Nelson said: “As a result of the searches, in the Learmount Road area of Claudy and the Currynierin area of Derry/Londonderry, a number of items were seized and removed for further forensic examination.“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the operation. Our aim is to protect and keep them safe from harm, and today's search demonstrates our continued commitment to working with them to disrupt the activities of a small group of people who are intent on using violence.“We’re grateful for the support, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgYou can submit a report online using the reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/