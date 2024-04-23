Items removed for examination during searches in Derry

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have conducted a number of searches over the weekend, as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Inspector Nelson said: “As a result of the searches, in the Learmount Road area of Claudy and the Currynierin area of Derry/Londonderry, a number of items were seized and removed for further forensic examination.“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the operation. Our aim is to protect and keep them safe from harm, and today's search demonstrates our continued commitment to working with them to disrupt the activities of a small group of people who are intent on using violence.“We’re grateful for the support, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgYou can submit a report online using the reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/