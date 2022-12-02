Items taken away for forensics after anti-terror search related to attempted murder of police

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday November 17, conducted a search at a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of the town.

The search in the Fountain Street area of the town took place on Thursday, December 1.

Police confirmed that a number of items have been seized and taken away for further forensic examination.

The attempted murder investigation continues and the police service are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on the 101 number.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org