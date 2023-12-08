Jail for man who smashed brake light with plank causing £600 of damage

A man who smashed the brake light of a car with a plank has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Steven Gill (33) of Beechwood Crescent in Derry admitted charges of assault and criminal damage to a car on December 16 last year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police officers were called to an ongoing incident in the Clon Dara area on that date.

They attended and the reporting person, Gill, had run off, the court was told.

A bike was seen lying in the middle of the road and police were shown footage of an incident in which Gill could be seen waving a plank of wood.

The court heard that Gill threw the plank at a car damaging the brake light and causing damage estimated at £600.

Gill was located and told police officers that the injured party had swerved her car at him when he was on his bike.

He told police that he had ongoing issues with the injured party, the court was told.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client 'hadn't covered himself in glory.'

The defence barrister told the court that there had been issues between Gill and the injured party in the past.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had suspended sentences and that he had re-offended in a relevant way.

He added that 'the offending has to stop.'