Jailed for theft of fragrances

A 43-years-old man who stole fragrances worth over £300 has been jailed for three months.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that drugs ‘were a feature’ of Martin Frank McShane’s offending.

McShane, of Barr’s Lane, admitted theft from Boots valued at more than £300 on January 23, last year.

The defendant was seen on CCTV placing five items into a bag and leave the store without paying.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said his client had little recollection as he was on drugs at the time and this is a feature of his recent offending.