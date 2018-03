A 21-years-old man who stole groceries from a local supermarket has been jailed for two months.

Nathan Canning, of Meadowbank Court, pleaded guilty to theft on November 20, last year.

The charge relates to an incident in Long’s Supermarket on the Strand Road.

He also admitted breaching a Probation Order imposed for separate offences.

Defence counsel Jonathan Longman said his client has been in custody since the start of January and has used that time to avail of counselling.