John Kelly, brother of Bloody Sunday victim Michael, speaks of 'devastation and anger' at Soldier F nolle prosequi decision

Speaking on Friday after being told by the PPS that the prosecution of Soldier F for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray, and the attempted murders of Joe Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell, will not be going ahead, Mr. Kelly said there was palpable sense of disappointment and anger among the families.

"I think we went up with a view that we knew this was going to happen but to actually hear from the mouth of the PPS there was total devastation and real disappointment.

"We were hoping that they would have said something different but certainly we had an idea that was going to be the case. Really within me there is a lot of anger that they have let us down. The PPS have let us down."

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, speaking outside the City Hotel on Friday morning after the PPS announcement that Soldier F will not stand trial. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2126GS – 159

But Mr. Kelly said the families' pursuit of justice will go on.