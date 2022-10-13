Jury finds Michael Dobbins not guilty of all rape and sex assault charges

Michael Dobbins.

Michael Dobbins (54), of Greenhaw Road, Derry, had been on trial for almost three weeks charged with six rapes, three sexual assaults and one count of sexual activity with a female who was unable to consent due to a mental disorder.

All of the charges were alleged to have occurred in the years between 2013 and 2015.

Before the jury began their deliberations on Thursday morning the judge, Judge Patrick Kinney, directed them to return a not guilty verdict on the last count.

After a deliberation lasting just over two hours this morning the jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty on the remaining nine charges.