Jury in Edward Meenan murder trial discharged due to issues arising

The late Edward Meenan.

Sean Rodgers (34) of Little Diamond in Derry, Derek Creswell (29) of King's Lane in Ballykelly and Ryan Walters (22) with an address in Crossgar are all charged with the murder of Edward Meenan on November 25, 2018.

They were also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to another man on the same date.

At Derry Crown Court sitting in Belfast the jury was told that health issues that had arisen ten days ago that led to an adjournment in the case had still not been resolved.

Judge Donna McColgan told the jury she was discharging them and they will sit tomorrow to formally deal with guilty pleas by Sean Rodgers to perverting the course of justice and a guilty plea by Sinead White (38) of St. Brecan's Park in Derry who has pleaded guilty to withholding information in relation to an assault in connection with the same incident.