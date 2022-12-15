Karol Kelly killing in Derry: Man sentenced to 5 years for attempted GBH with intent

Karol Kelly.

Michael Dunlop (22) of Fern Park in Derry had been found not guilty of murder by the jury but guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly.

Two brothers Sean Anderson (24) and Gary Anderson (25) both of Grafton Street in Derry were found guilty of murder and subsequently sentenced to life in prison with the minimum time they will serve to be determined by the court.

The trial had heard that an altercation occurred in the Anderson's home before Mr Kelly ran out and was pursued by the brothers armed with knives.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday counsel for Dunlop said his client had gone to Grafton Street 'for a few drinks' but added: 'Little did he realise the consequences of a trip to that location'.

The barrister said Dunlop had 'withdrawn' from the situation when he realised what was happening.

He added that Dunlop, who was 17 at the time of the incident, had shown 'appropriate remorse and regret' for his part in the death of Mr Kelly.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said it was 'a very tragic case' in which Mr Kelly lost his life.

He imposed a sentence of five years imprisonment on Dunlop, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

The court also heard from Brian McCartney KC for Sean Anderson who said that the whole incident was 'avoidable', and the result was one man losing his life and two other young men getting life sentences.

Kieran Mallon, KC for Gary Anderson said it was 'a social night disrupted with terrible consequences'.

He said his client had shown 'very genuine remorse' and accepted his culpability.

Judge Babington said he wanted to consider all he had heard and would set the tariff for both men in February.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Mr Kelly, who was aged 35, was stabbed to death in March 2018.

“This was a brutal attack, which left a loving family bereft and an entire community in shock.

