Karol Kelly murder trial: Witness denies accusation he told police 'deliberate lie'

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

During cross-examination by Brian McCartney QC defence counsel for Sean Anderson, Aaron Coleman the man along with Karol Kelly on the night said his first account to police was made while he was 'half cut and scared.'

The witness was shown footage from a body worn camera from a police officer who spoke to Aaron Coleman less than an hour after Karol Kelly was stabbed.

In the footage the witness said himself and Mr Kelly had walked up Grafton Street to go to their friend's house when 'these boys came out slabbering'.

In the body worn footage Mr Coleman said the next thing he saw knives and they ran.

Mr McCartney suggested to the witness that he had told a deliberate lie in his first response to the incident.

The witness said he was scared and later went to the police to tell them what happened.

The barrister put it to Mr Coleman 'you had gone up the street to participate in a violent attack' and the witness denied this.

Mr McCartney suggested to the witness they had gone to the house in Grafton Street because 'you had agreed to go there with the deceased to beat them up' and again this was denied.