Karol Kelly murder trial: Witness who was with victim gives evidence

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

On the opening day of the trial Aaron Coleman told the court that he was along with Karol Kelly on the night of March 3 and 4, 2018.

He said he had been at a venue with his partner and had met Karol Kelly and they had gone to a party in Lower Nassau Street.

The witness said himself and Mr Kelly went to a local off licence to get drink but found it closed.

Mr Coleman told the court that Karol Kelly said: "Come on I know where we will get drink."

He told the jury of 8 men and 4 women that they entered the Anderson house in Grafton Street and almost immediately 'a fight broke out.'

The witness said he 'just saw punches starting to go everywhere' before he said he shouted for them to get out.

Mr Coleman told the court they walked up the street and then he saw someone coming after them with 'a big knife' and they both ran.

The jury heard that as they ran into an alleyway the witness shouted to Karol Kelly that the gate was locked and he went a different route.

The witness told the court when he got to his friend's house he told others there 'I think Karol is in trouble' before they went back and found Mr Kelly lying on the ground being tended to.

Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney QC defence counsel for Gary Anderson Mr Coleman said discrepancies in his accounts of what happened came about due to his being in shock.

Mr McCartney put it to the witness that on his first account to police he did not give an honest account.

The witness repeated he was in shock as his friend had been murdered..