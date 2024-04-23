Katie Simpson: Jury in murder trial told accused killed 21-year-old woman due to 'jealousy'

Katie Simpson.

Prosecution counsel Sam Magee KC was opening the case against Cresswell (36), who is accused of Katie Simpson's murder on August 9, 2020 and who also stands accused of one charge of rape on a date between August 2 and August 4, 2020.

The trial is being held at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine and Mr Magee was outlining the prosecution case.

He said that the prosecution would maintain Cresswell had 'strangled and killed' Katie Simpson, with whom he had previously had relations.

The jury was told that it would be argued that the crime was carried out 'out of jealousy' after he discovered that the deceased had embarked on relationship with someone else.

Mr Magee alleged that Cresswell had then sought to 'cover up' what had happened by making it appear like a suicide.

He said that Cresswell was the last person to see Katie Simpson alive.

The prosecution barrister told the court that Cresswell pretended he was 'the unfortunate individual' who had discovered the body.

Mr Magee said that the prosecution would maintain that Cresswell was the individual who had taken Katie Simpson's life in what the barrister claimed was ‘a violent rage'.

The jury was told that the deceased was in the early stages of a new relationship and were told that she was 'terrified' that Cresswell would find out about the new partner.

The jury in the trial were also told of a series of text messages in which it was said the deceased worried that if the defendant discovered her new relationship 'he will go crazy'.

The prosecution was outlining the case against Cresswell and the jury was given telephone logs relating to messages between the defendant, the deceased and the new person with which she was having a relationship.

Sam Magee KC said that Katie Simpson deleted messages from her phone so that Cresswell would not see them.

He said that on the Saturday night after Katie Simpson had spent the night with her new partner they were worried that another person had seen the man in the morning and told Cresswell.

The prosecutor said that both Katie Simpson and the man were 'becoming increasingly concerned' that Cresswell would find out they had been together. He claimed Katie Simpson had 'every reason to worry'.

The jury heard then that later in the evening there were a series of text messages from the man to Katie Simpson that went unanswered.

The court heard claims that phone evidence put Cresswell along with the deceased after Katie Simpson had taken part in a horse show.

Mr Magee said that a 'pivotal message' was sent by the other man in which he said he had not driven an hour and a half 'just to sleep with you.'

He contended that this message 'confirmed Jonathan Cresswell's worst fears'.

The prosecution also contended that by this stage Cresswell had control of Katie Simpson's phone. Mr Magee claimed that after Cresswell would have seen the message, 'Katie Simpson's fate was sealed'.

He told the jury that Cresswell had killed her in 'pure rage and jealousy.'