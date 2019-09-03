Kayden McGuinness murder trial adjourned

The trial of a man accused of murdering three-year-old Kayden McGuinness has been adjourned until later this month.

A jury had been expected to be empanelled tomorrow, with the trial due to open on Wednesday.

However, the case is now provisionally fixed for hearing on September 16.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, is currently on remand accused of murdering the toddler between September 16 and September 17, 2017.

The 25-year-old - who at the time of Kayden’s death was in a relationship with the child’s mother - is further charged with causing the death of a child by an unlawful act.

Kayden’s body was found in his family home at Colmcille Court in the Bogside area of the city on September 17, 2017.

Whoriskey also faces two charges of child cruelty between August 15 and September 16, 2017.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin told Derry Crown Court that while the trial is provisionally fixed for two weeks’ time, some of the expert witnesses are having difficulty rearranging their diaries.

Previous hearings have been told the case could involve complicated medical issues and there are a number of expert witnesses.

Whoriskey’s trial is expected to last approximately three weeks.

The case will be mentioned again on Thursday of this week to confirm the availability of the witnesses.