Kieran Doherty inquest hears family concerned to 'get to the truth of the death'

The late Kieran Doherty

Stephen Toal was speaking at a preliminary hearing into the death of Kieran Doherty (31) of Coshowen who was found shot dead on February 24, 2010.

At the time his death was claimed by the Real IRA who said Mr Doherty was one of their members.

At Friday’s hearing Mr. Toal for the Doherty family said their concern was to 'get to the truth of the death' and they would be patient until all the necessary information was available.

He was reacting to a disclosure by Ian Skelt, King’s Counsel, counsel for the Coroner, that the Chief State Solicitor's office in the Republic has been in touch with 'a short but positive update.'

The barrister said that the State Solicitor's office was 'not in a position to give specifics' but suggested that the Coroner's office should liaise with the southern authorities over the summer to progress the issue.

The Coroner Judge Brian Sherrard said he felt that the best course of action was to gather all the relevant information before making decisions as to what applications were necessary.

He said that it was 'worthwhile' for his office to liaise with the State Solicitor's office to reassure the Doherty family that 'all avenues are being explored'.