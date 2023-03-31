The late Derryman Kieran Doherty.

Kieran Doherty (31) from, Coshowen in Derry was found shot dead on February 24, 2010 on the Braehead Road on the outskirts of Derry. He had been bound and gagged before being killed.

His murder was claimed by the Real IRA following the killing.

At a preliminary hearing on Friday, counsel for the Coroner, Denise Kiley, said that they had contacted the Chief State Solicitor's office and the Gardai about any material they may have of relevance to the hearing.

She said that it had been stressed to them that it was hoped to have that material for today's hearing.

But she added 'unfortunately we are still waiting for a response.'

Ms Kiley said that the situation was 'regrettable' and added that 'unfortunately this process does take some time.'

A previous preliminary hearing in the inquest baci in 2021 had heard that the Gardai are ‘willing to engage’ with the Coroner’s Service.

She said that the Coroner's Service would continue to try and progress this matter.

The barrister emphasised that both the Chief State Solicitor's office and the Gardai had indicated their willingness to assist in this matter.

The Coroner Brian Sherrard said that his dilemma was that he preferred to have all the information available before deciding on issues like Public Interest Immunity 'just in case information becomes available that should not become available.'

He suggested another letter should be sent to the Chief State Solicitor's office asking for any relevant information they may have on Mr Doherty’s killing.

Stephen Toal for the Doherty family said while they 'desperately' wanted the inquest to proceed, they wanted 'a thorough investigation into the murder.'

The Coroner said that the family and the general public could be assured that this was 'a matter that could not afford to be ignored.'