Knife swung at passer-by in Derry during street robbery in broad daylight

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a robbery in the Duke Street area of the city on Tuesday afternoon, May 7.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th May 2024, 08:25 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 08:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking about the shocking incident, Detective Sergeant Gingell, from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division, said: “Shortly after 2.05pm, it was reported that a man was approached by two males travelling in a dark coloured vehicle.

“One of the men, who was described as being dressed in a grey tracksuit and with a beard, got out of the car and demanded that the victim hand over his wallet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He then brandished a knife and swung the weapon at the victim, before both males made off in the vehicle with a sum of cash.

Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -108Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -108
Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -108

“Two men – one aged in his 20s and one aged in his 30s – were subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of offences including robbery, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -105Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -105
Duke Street, Waterside. DER2126GS -105

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 897 of 07/05/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/