Kyle McDermott investigation: Police make direct appeal to occupants of blue-coloured car
Kyle McDermott, who was 24 years old, died following an altercation that took place in Ballymagorry on the night of Sunday, October 6.
Kyle lived in Ballymagorry and was originally from Burt in Co. Donegal.
Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “I am making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car.
"This car was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, and we believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.
Detective Inspector Miller continued: “Kyle, at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.
“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible, as your support could greatly assist our enquiries.