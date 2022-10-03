Large knife taken off the streets and two men arrested

Police said that at around 1.45pm, City Centre Neighbourhood Team officers carrying out patrols related to retail crime in Derry city centre were alerted to a report of attempted theft involving two men at a shop in the area.At 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon two men matching the description of the two male suspects were spotted in the area.One of the men, who was aged 24 years old, was detained and subsequently arrested by officers. The second suspect, who was aged 27 years old, ran off and was successfully pursued.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland explained that members of the force’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team pursued the second suspect and he was subsequently arrested a short time later.The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a Class C controlled drug while the 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, possessing an article with point or blade in a public place, theft, fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

Both men remained in custody on Monday afternoon and were said to be assisting police with their enquiries.

A large knife recovered by police in Derry on Sunday.

