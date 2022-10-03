Large knife taken off the streets and two men arrested
A large knife was recovered and two men arrested by police investigating retail crime in Derry city centre yesterday.
Police said that at around 1.45pm, City Centre Neighbourhood Team officers carrying out patrols related to retail crime in Derry city centre were alerted to a report of attempted theft involving two men at a shop in the area.At 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon two men matching the description of the two male suspects were spotted in the area.One of the men, who was aged 24 years old, was detained and subsequently arrested by officers. The second suspect, who was aged 27 years old, ran off and was successfully pursued.
In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland explained that members of the force’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team pursued the second suspect and he was subsequently arrested a short time later.The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a Class C controlled drug while the 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, possessing an article with point or blade in a public place, theft, fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.
Both men remained in custody on Monday afternoon and were said to be assisting police with their enquiries.
Most Popular
The PSNI thanked people who were in the city centre area at the time and who assisted police during the incident.Sergeant Walsh said: "As a result of this incident, our officers recovered a large knife. I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with this incident."