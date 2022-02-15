Laser shone at aircraft in Derry prompts fine and jail warning

Police in Derry have warned of heavy fines and potential jails sentences of up to five years for those responsible for shining a laser at an aircraft in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:24 am
The PSNI at Strand Road said they received reports of a laser being shone towards an aircraft on Monday evening.

"Lasers can dazzle, distract or blind those in control of a vehicle, with serious and potentially even fatal consequences

"We would like to remind everyone that shining a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence and the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018 now means that offenders can face a large fine and even face a jail sentence of up to five years for endangering an aircraft," said the PSNI.

