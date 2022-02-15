Laser shone at aircraft in Derry prompts fine and jail warning

The PSNI at Strand Road said they received reports of a laser being shone towards an aircraft on Monday evening.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"Lasers can dazzle, distract or blind those in control of a vehicle, with serious and potentially even fatal consequences

"We would like to remind everyone that shining a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence and the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018 now means that offenders can face a large fine and even face a jail sentence of up to five years for endangering an aircraft," said the PSNI.