Last chance for man charged with breaching and bail brought before court in Derry

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with breaching his bail conditions.

Jason Murphy (32) of Dennett Gardens in Derry was charged with, on January 18, being drunk in a public place.

Police were called to William Street where a man was found to be drunk and carrying two cans of lager.

Murphy had previously been released on bail with a condition that he was not to be drunk in a public place.

This was his 36th breach of bail and police said they have no confidence that he'd abide by conditions set.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Murphy has a problem with alcohol and simply had trouble getting a taxi home from a friend's house.