Last chance for man charged with breaching and bail brought before court in Derry
Jason Murphy (32) of Dennett Gardens in Derry was charged with, on January 18, being drunk in a public place.
Police were called to William Street where a man was found to be drunk and carrying two cans of lager.
Murphy had previously been released on bail with a condition that he was not to be drunk in a public place.
This was his 36th breach of bail and police said they have no confidence that he'd abide by conditions set.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Murphy has a problem with alcohol and simply had trouble getting a taxi home from a friend's house.
District Judge Barney McElhom said that Murphy had been given 'chance after chance after chance' and said that this is his last, releasing him under curfew and conditions that he cannot consume any alcohol at all.