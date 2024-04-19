'Last shot' as man who broke into Derry restaurant avoids jail
Colin McLaughlin (18) of Farland Way in Derry was arrested after police attended the scene of a burglar alarm going off at the Exchange restaurant on August 15 last year.
When they arrived, police found a number of empty alcohol bottles at the bar and ascertained that an intruder had entered via the beer garden and broken a side window.
The damage caused was estimated at £2,300.
A doorman at a nearby premises informed police that they had seen the intruder and gave a description and McLaughlin was identified.
Defence barrister Sinead Rogan said that this was a 'complicated matter' and that McLaughlin hasn't been before court since turning eighteen.
District Judge Ted McGill said that McLaughlin was 'already doing well' with probation but warned him that this was his 'last shot', sentencing him to an eighteen month probation order and ordering him to pay compensation of £500.