Colin McLaughlin (18) of Farland Way in Derry was arrested after police attended the scene of a burglar alarm going off at the Exchange restaurant on August 15 last year.

When they arrived, police found a number of empty alcohol bottles at the bar and ascertained that an intruder had entered via the beer garden and broken a side window.

The damage caused was estimated at £2,300.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

A doorman at a nearby premises informed police that they had seen the intruder and gave a description and McLaughlin was identified.

Defence barrister Sinead Rogan said that this was a 'complicated matter' and that McLaughlin hasn't been before court since turning eighteen.