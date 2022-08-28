Leg injury as fugitive BMW hits officer

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Derry are appealing for information following the vehicle pursuit which began in the Waterside.

At 8.45am, officers on duty on Spencer Road were alerted to a grey BMW 3 Series.

An officer signalled for the vehicle to stop, however, the driver made off at speed, mounting a footpath, in the direction of Simpson's Brae.

PSNI are investigating.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that a number of people were in the area at this time, but, fortunately there have been no reports of any injuries.

The vehicle was then driven on to Duke Street, across Craigavon Bridge and on to Abercorn Road.

An investigation is underway to locate the driver of the BMW 3 Series and the vehicle.

Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: "The reckless and dangerous actions of the BMW driver, in what was an attempt to evade police, resulted in one of our officers sustaining what we believe to be a minor leg injury after he was struck by the BMW. We are thankful no one else was injured.

"As our investigation continues, I want to make a number of specific appeals. Were you in the area this morning and witnessed what occurred?

"Did you see the Grey BMW 3 Series, or capture footage of its movements? The car may be missing a front registration plate and has damage to its front windscreen.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 487 27/08/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/