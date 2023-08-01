Legacy bill an affront to Claudy, says bombing survivor Mary Hamilton on 51st anniversary

Mrs. Hamilton was speaking on the 51st anniversary of the Claudy bombings as family members gathered in the village to remember Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38).

The nine victims were killed when three IRA car bombs exploded in the village on July 31, 1972.

Mary Hamilton, who survived the Claudy bombings, has said the British Government’s legacy bill signals to perpetrators of atrocities ‘you can do what you like and nothing will happen you’.

Mrs. Hamilton was badly injured when one of the bombs exploded outside the Beaufort Hotel.

“We will always remember them. It is so important. Fifty-one years may have passed but it is just like yesterday. We never forget,” she told the ‘Journal’.

The retired councillor described the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill as an affront to victims.

"They are more or less saying you can do what you like and nothing will happen to you. We are just wiped off. It is a shame. For me if you do something you should be punished. You shouldn't just get off Scot-free.”

The 82-year-old told the ‘Journal’ the families are keen to have the monument renovated.

“We would like help and support to get the monument done up in memory of the families and the people who have gone. We owe it to them.

The memorial to the victims of the Claudy bombings. Survivor Mary Hamilton told the ‘Journal’ the families are keen to have the monument renovated.

“The young people will not remember it. Many of the older ones have gone.