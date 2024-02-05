Limavady murder investigation: One man release on bail, five remain in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blake, who was 17, was from the Limavady area and died after sustaining stab wounds in the town on Friday night.

Speaking on Saturday, Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Police received a report at around 9.35pm last night, Friday February 2, that a man in his 50s had been stabbed. Officers attended and while carrying out enquiries they located Blake who was also seriously injured with stab wounds in a nearby house.

"Blake was taken to hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.

"The second injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Six males have now been arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries."

In an update on Sunday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that detectives had been “granted a further 36 hours to question four males who were arrested”.

On Monday, one of the six arrested, a 29-year-old man, was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

A total of five males remained in police custody as of Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson meanwhile added on Saturday: "We are at an early stage of this murder investigation and officers remain in the area conducting enquiries. We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, who represents the East Derry constituency, has appealed to the public to assist the police investigation.

Speaking at the weekend, Caoimhe Archibald said: “A teenage boy was stabbed to death in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady last night.

"I extend my sympathies to the family and friends of the teenage boy.

“This attack has shocked the local community and I am sure the community will support his family.