A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the attacks were 'simply unacceptable'.

"Assaults on our officers continue, sadly. Two of our colleagues were assaulted when responding to and dealing with calls overnight - one officer was kicked, while another officer had a lit cigarette thrown in their face.

"Arrests have been made in relation to these incidents, which are simply unacceptable," the spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

PSNI

Meanwhile police conducted a search in Eglinton in Tuesday and seized suspected Class B drugs.

A male has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the incident.