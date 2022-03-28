Lorry stolen alongside plant recovered in Donegal

The PSNI has appealed for information about the theft before St. Patrick's Day.

"We hope you can help us with our investigation into the theft of this machinery, which is believed to have been stolen from premises on Dock Street in Strabane at around 9.30pm on March 16.

"A JCB telehandler, a JCB Micro digger and a JCB Micro dumper were reported stolen along with a blue DAF lorry. Thankfully, the lorry was located in County Donegal. If you know the whereabouts of any of these pieces of machinery or, if you’ve offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101," the PSNI said.

