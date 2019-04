A 57-year-old woman arrested this morning by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee has now been released unconditionally.

Detectives from PSNI Major Investigation Team arrested the woman under the Terrorism Act in Derry yesterday.

They have continue to appeal for help from the local community in Creggan.

Lyra McKee was shot and killed by a member of the New IRA during a night of violence in Creggan on Thursday last.

Her funeral is due to be held in Belfast this afternoon.