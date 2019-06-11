Lyra’s book to be released

A book written by murdered journalist Lyra McKee is going on pre-sale this month.

Ms. McKee was shot and killed by the New IRA on April 18 during unrest in the Creggan area of Derry.

The book, ‘Angels With Blue Faces’, is a five-year investigation into the IRA killing of MP Robert Bradford in 1981, and will be released at the end of June. The book is now available on pre-release from Belfast-based publishers Excalibur Press.

Mr. Bradford’s death and that of 29-years-old Ken Campbell have been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding allegations that the MP was about to expose details of abuse at a children’s home.

Ms McKee interviewed Mr Bradford’s friends, colleagues and acquaintances, as well as a number of other sources - and claims the MP’s killing might have been stopped by intelligence services.

Ms McKee’s sister Nichola McKee-Corner said she was proud to see the book about to be published. “Lyra put years into this project,” she said. “It is so sad that she never got to hold the final copy of Angels With Blue Faces in her hand.”

In January 2018, Ms McKee struck a deal with publishers Excalibur Press to publish the book.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, said she was “proud” they were now in a position to release the book as part of Ms McKee’s legacy.

“Just a short time before her death, Lyra had approved her cover and sent the final changes for her book, she should have been holding it in her hand at the end of April,” she said.

“All pre-orders will be received at the end of June. Those who order will also be invited to the official launch of the book, the date of which will be announced soon.”

As per Ms McKee’s wishes prior to her death, her own proceeds will be donated to the organisation Paper Trail - a social enterprise which offers specialised and targeted legacy archive research to the legal profession.

Ms Calder added: “Excalibur Press will be donating our commission to our not-for-profit entity The Merlin Project, where we hope to run a series of events, workshops and potentially courses for young reporters wanting to learn some of the practical aspects of the industry.”