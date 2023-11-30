Machete, axe and suspected stolen goods seized after assault leaves man in hospital
A machete and axe have been seized following an incident in which a man sustained injuries to his hands and arms that required hospital treatment in Derry.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police made a number of seizures following an assault in Springtown reported at approximately 2.30am on Thursday.
Officers responded and subsequently located a male who had sustained injuries to his hands and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Suspected stolen goods, including personal and electronic items, were seized.
Two males and two females have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.