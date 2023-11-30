News you can trust since 1772

Machete, axe and suspected stolen goods seized after assault leaves man in hospital

A machete and axe have been seized following an incident in which a man sustained injuries to his hands and arms that required hospital treatment in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Police made a number of seizures following an assault in Springtown reported at approximately 2.30am on Thursday.

Officers responded and subsequently located a male who had sustained injuries to his hands and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Suspected stolen goods, including personal and electronic items, were seized.

Two males and two females have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.