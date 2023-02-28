The Scott Medal is awarded for acts of bravery by the Garda Síochána and was awarded to Garda Alan Lynch, originally from Malin and Garda Damien Welby, from Donegal Town.

It related to an incident on January 3, 2018. At 9am on that date, Gardaí received a report that a 24-year-old male was after being fatally stabbed on Long Avenue, Dundalk by another male. This was a totally unprovoked attack and it was reported that he had been stabbed in the back without any prior interaction.

At 9.30am, the stabbing of another male, 23-years-old, occurred on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk. This male was stabbed in the upper back and his injuries were not fatal. As with the earlier incident on Long Avenue Road, this attack was totally unprovoked.

Gda. Damien Welby (left) and Gda. Alan Lynch (right) pictured after receiving their Scott Medal Commendation 1st Class from Deputy Commissioner Shawna Cox. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

At 9.40am, a third male, 23-years-old, was struck with a wooden post on Quay Street, Dundalk. He sustained an injury to his head as a result in this third unprovoked assault.

It appeared that all three random attacks had been carried out by the same person and a description of the suspect was circulated to all Garda Units in Dundalk.

Garda Damien Welby, from Donegal Town originally, subsequently observed a suspect on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk. He was carrying a wooden post and was suspected to be carrying a weapon. Garda Alan Lynch, originally from Malin, also arrived at the Inner Relief Road to Garda Welby.

Both gardai managed to restrain the suspect and he was subsequently disarmed at this location and arrested.

The suspect was subsequently charged in respect of all offences committed during the morning of the January 3, 2018 and the cases were concluded before the Courts. He remains in detention under S.5 (2) of the Criminal Law Insanity Act at the Central Mental Hospital, Dundrum.